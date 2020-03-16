Further Order for Teller Cash Recycler Solutions and Services

GLORY today announced an extension of its relationship with Coventry Building Society, the second largest building society in the UK, with a further order for 40 Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs).

In 2018 Coventry Building Society embarked on a branch transformation programme across its branch network. The Society has developed an open plan design which provides a 'coffee-shop look and feel' to its branches, and teller cash recyclers are a key part of the new branch design and operating model.

The new design, which allows for greater interaction between employees and members alike, has resulted in overwhelmingly positive feedback from both customers and Coventry employees.

Today's announcement continues the first major rollout of TCRs in a traditional (provider of savings and residential mortgage products only) UK building society and emphasises the investment that the Society is making to ensure that its branches are equipped to provide high quality service to fulfil its members needs in the branch channel.

Head of Branch Network, Matt Mannings, said: Our branch network is critical in terms of building and enhancing the relationship we have with our members and our on-going transformation programme is further elevating the first-class service we deliver. The financial needs of our members will always remain our primary focus and the introduction of Glory TCRs into our branch network is helping our staff deliver the human touch they expect when they visit our branches.

Dean Millward, Glory UK Sales Director, added:

We are delighted that Coventry Building Society continues to trust Glory's hardware, software and service solutions to support its transformation programme. This latest extension to our relationship is a reflection of the impact we have helped to deliver both for Coventry Building Society and their customers

