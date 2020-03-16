envelio Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing a Range of Technical Processes in the Distribution Grid with its Intelligent Grid Platform

As an open platform, IGP has the flexibility to integrate with different data sources to achieve the best data transparency possible

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European grid optimization market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes envelio GmbH with the 2019 European New Product Innovation Award for the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP). The platform employs a sophisticated digital twin model and can handle large volumes of data and automate typical technical grid planning and operation processes. While its cloud capabilities add a degree of scalability, the unique design of the platform eases software usability and enhances UX.

"As part of its digital solution, envelio offers software apps that cover IGP Data Quality, IGP Operation, and IGP Planning to distribution system operators (DSOs)," said Shrinivas Tukdeo, Program Manager, TechVision. "IGP data quality applications allow the use and combination of data from existing systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), geographic information system (GIS), and measurement data. The data collected from these legacy data systems are integrated and automatically cleaned up to form a digital twin of the power grid, which supports the automation of many processes. The automation allows for faster integration of renewable energy sources into the grid."

The intelligent platform can be integrated with grid hardware sensors present at substations, third-party sensors with a different data pack, or even smart meter sensors. Besides, as IGP can be connected to existing Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the network, there is no need for additional installation of sensors. It uses client server architecture where the server side can be cloud hosted as well as on-premise deployed. With the addition of cloud capability, the server capacity can be increased, adding a degree of redundancy to the system.

envelio's IGP uses a relatable and modern software interface that is consumer-friendly. The IGP apps are optimized to include only the functionalities that are required for the business process. For instance, when a consumer or developer decides to set up a decentralized power plant at a location, he/she has to request the grid operator to perform a connection impact analysis. Typically, this is a cumbersome and time-consuming process for both the user and the grid operator. IGP simplifies this approach by digitizing the entire grid connection process and executing everything online. It can reduce the time taken for the entire grid connection evaluation process from two or three weeks to just 30 seconds by offering electronic feedback directly from the website.

"With customer satisfaction being a key enabler for developing products today, the superior UX design of envelio's IGP will go a long way in giving the company an edge over competing solutions," noted Vijay Wilfred, Research Analyst, TechVision. "The strong technical background that envelio leverages in combination with funding from investment firms provides it a unique advantage in establishing itself as a player that can offer state-of-the-art grid optimization solutions at a pivotal time in the energy sector's transformation."

About envelio GmbH

envelio is a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University and provides the Intelligent Grid Platform to distribution system operators enabling the next phase of the energy transition. Grid planning and operation processes are digitized and automated by envelio's IGP. This automation enables a faster and more cost-efficient integration of renewable generation and charging points for electric vehicles into the energy system. The core of envelio's technology are optimization and machine learning algorithms based on the five PhD theses of the founders. envelio was founded in 2017 and has 51 employees now. envelio's customers are German and international grid operators like Westnetz, E.DIS (both E.ON group), Enel, Iberdrola and EDP.

