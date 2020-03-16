Waterfall Security Solutions Provides Free Remote Screen View Products for Coronavirus Emergency

Waterfall helps customer community cope with Coronavirus crisis

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced a new program to help Waterfall customers cope with the coronavirus crisis - Waterfall is making free Remote Screen View product licenses available to customers whose vendor personnel or key employees are no longer able to travel to industrial and critical infrastructure sites.

Modern industrial sites are large and complex and rely on support from key employees in nearby cities, systems integrators, as well as hardware and software product vendor personnel. These personnel often travel regularly to industrial sites to provide their support. Such visits may not be possible during some or all of the coronavirus emergency. To help customers through this difficult time, Waterfall is making Remote Screen View product licenses available to new and existing Unidirectional Security Gateway customers at no cost, through the end of September 2020. The Remote Screen View product is part of the Unidirectional Security Gateway product line and provides safe remote support to protected industrial sites, even across the Internet.

"The coronavirus crisis affects us all, and we all must do our part to get through it," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Our customers are calling us and asking for access to Remote Screen View capabilities. We have decided to extend this assistance at no cost to all of our installed base, and we are reaching out to our customers right now to make them aware that this capability is available to them."

Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateway products are physically able to send information in only one direction, most commonly from "OT," SCADA or industrial control system networks to IT networks and/or the Internet. Remote Screen View sends real-time images of industrial workstations to a web server that remote vendors can access. Remote personnel use these real-time visualizations to provide real-time advice to personnel with access to the industrial site, in order to maintain, diagnose and repair vital industrial equipment, software and configurations.

Details of the program are available on the Waterfall website home page: https://waterfall-security.com

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710139/Waterfall_Security_Solutions_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries:

Anna Plot

Waterfall Security Solutions

info@waterfall-security.com

+(972) 3-9003700