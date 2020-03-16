Rhinogram Now Available in Epic's App Orchard

Integration of HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solution with Epic's MyChart allows for better patient engagement while streamlining practice workflow

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced that its telehealth solution is now available in Epic's App Orchard Marketplace. The integration with Epic EHR enables a better patient experience by making remote healthcare possible through secure, text-based patient engagement while simplifying communication and minimizing office interruptions. Rhinogram enables real-time virtual encounters without patients ever having to download an app.

"Patients increasingly are becoming more invested in their health and joining Epic's App Orchard further demonstrates Rhinogram's commitment to bringing patients secure, convenient and easy access to their healthcare providers," said Kathy Ford, president and chief product officer of Rhinogram. "This integration will also help more providers remove the barriers between providers and patients, leading to an increase in patient engagement and delivery of an overall better quality of care."

Rhinogram's HIPAA-compliant, patient engagement solution enables providers to securely communicate with patients regarding appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records and more, via two-way texting, at any time from their mobile device. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns. The complete history of SMS messages is archived in the patient's communication record, allowing practitioners to quickly and conveniently reference past communication with their patients.

To learn more about Rhinogram's new integrated application, please visit Rhinogram's product listing page in Epic's App Orchard Marketplace: https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=4686.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications - connecting patients, clinicians, and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

