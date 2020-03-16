Air Mattress Market to Grow at an Astounding Pace; Commercial Sector to Define Stakeholders' Bottom Lines, Says Future Market Insights

Increasing consumer demand for additional bedding in hotels are driving the adoption of air mattresses in the commercial sector.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / The global air mattress market will grow at a robust CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. Their odorless, fully inflatable and space-efficient properties are enabling their applicability across various sectors. For enhanced convenience, manufacturers are integrating air mattresses with electronic air filling technology.

"While the commercial sector has been the conventional customer of air mattresses, growing prevalence of the nuclear family system is fueling their application in the residential sector. This is attributable to increasing urban real estate property expenses which are compelling consumers to shift towards cost-efficient, and convenient bedding alternatives," opines the FMI study.

Air Mattress Market - Key Findings

Twin air mattresses remain highly preferred owing to large bed space and easy availability.

Commercial sector holds leading revenue share; adoption in the residential sector to rise rapidly.

Non-medicated air mattresses will maintain their primacy; medicated variants to exhibit noteworthy growth rate.

North America takes the lead in the air mattress market; East Asia's market to offer white spaces.

Air Mattress Market - Key Driving Factors

The firmness of air mattresses can be adjusted, making them beneficial for patients with joint-related issues.

Rising preference for compact rooms owing to proliferation of nuclear families is providing impetus to market growth.

Growing trend of wellness tourism to bolster adoption of air mattresses in the hotel industry.

Notable shift towards healthy sleeping patterns, especially in developed regions, to boost revenue pools of manufacturers.

Air Mattress Market - Key Restraints

Limited durability of air mattresses owing to their predisposition to leaks and punctures, are hindering their adoption.

Competition Landscape of Air Mattress Market

Prominent players in the air mattress market include DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd., ALPS Mountaineering, SizeWise, LazerLazery, Sleepy Sleep, Restoration Goods, Bestway, Somnio LLC, American National Manufacturing, Inc., Intex Development Co. Ltd., WENZEL Group, Coleman Company, Inc., Sound Asleep Products, Fox Air Beds, and King Koil. Being a highly competitive market, manufacturers are focusing on product footprint expansion with the launch of innovative products. Moreover, they are entering into M&A to maintain competitiveness.

