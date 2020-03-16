

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an effort to encourage social distancing to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, Ohio and Illinois ordered all bars and restaurants in the states to close down.



Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants in the state to close until March 30.



Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also announced a similar decision Sunday, but did not put a time frame for the closure.



New York City, Washington, Los Angeles, Boston, and Las Vegas announced shutdown in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.



New York City and Los Angeles shut down bars, restaurants and other public places while MGM resorts closed its casinos and hotels in Las Vegas until further notice.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered Sunday that all restaurants, bars, cafes, nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must close from Tuesday.



All public schools in New York City will remain closed until April 20. Remote learning for students K-12 will be launched next Monday.



'The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle,' City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.



Currently there are 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in New York City.



COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen to 69, and confirmed cases of infections reached 3,774.



Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said the country was entering a new phase of coronavirus testing. 'The worst is yet ahead for us,' according to the top infectious diseases expert.



In all, 29 US states have announced that they are closing schools.



Travel restrictions that the Pentagon announced on domestic travel of US service members, Defense Department employees and family members in response to the new coronavirus came into effect Monday.



The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday recommended that events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S. be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.



Global COVID-19 death toll crossed 6000. More than 2000 of them are in Europe, which the World Health Organization described as a 'new epicentre' of the outbreak.



In Italy, the second worst-affected country, the number of COVID-19 deaths exceeded 1800. 368 people died in the past 24 hours.



Iran's death toll from COVID-19 reached 853.



Bahrain reported the first coronavirus death in the country. It was the first COVID-19 death in the Gulf.



New Zealand banned all public gathering of more than 500 people.



Germany reintroduced checks at border of five countries.



South Africa closed its borders to people from many countries, including China, U.S. and UK.



India's film industry decided to stop shooting of new movies until the end of March.



