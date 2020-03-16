Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen Appointed Member of Citycon's Corporate Management Committee

HELSINKI, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen has been appointed to Citycon's Corporate Management Committee as of 1 April 2020. Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen (Finnish citizen) holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Helsinki School of Economics.



Ms. Simola-Laaksonen has been with Citycon for 12 years since 2008 and is currently serving as Chief Information Officer. Prior to this she has served as the company's Vice President, Business Process Improvement; as Group Controller and in various other positions. Ms. Simola-Laaksonen has long and exceptional experience in finance, control and risk management functions.



F. Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon, says: "I am pleased to have Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen joining our Corporate Management Committee. She has extensive experience in Citycon and in-depth understanding of our operations. Considering her strong leadership skills to drive digitalization and recognizing the ever-growing importance of cyber security to our business, she will be a valuable addition to our management team."



Citycon's Corporate Management Committee as of 1 April 2020:

F. Scott Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Eero Sihvonen (Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President)

Henrica Ginström (Chief Operating Officer)

Erik Lennhammar (Chief Development Officer)

Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen (Chief Information Officer)



Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen's CV is available on Citycon's website at https://www.citycon.com/about-us/our-management/corporate-management-committee

Espoo, 16 March 2020

For further information, please contact:

F. Scott Ball, CEO

+46-(0)73-063-5190

scott.ball@citycon.com

Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

+358-50-570-1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

