16 March 2020

MENHADEN PLC

(the "Company")

Change in Director's External Directorships

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Menhaden PLC announces that Sir Ian Cheshire, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive director of BT Group plc with effect from 16 March 2020.

