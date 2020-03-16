Breaking Barriers, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Bridges Media Relationships for Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour program has been breaking barriers in the media, marketing, and communications industries by helping customers build and maintain relationships with important media personnel. The high-tech, high-touch program sees industry experts utilizing Newswire's powerful press release distribution platform to create optimized campaigns for customers. The combination of expertise and software provides small to midsize businesses with the opportunity to achieve the Earned Media Advantage: increased brand awareness, traffic, and sales, with a greater return on media spend.

In addition to the distribution, Earned Media Advantage Strategists oversee targeted outreach campaigns to further help clients connect with major members of their industry's media. By working alongside customers directly, Newswire's team members can gain insight into the field and leverage their outreach capabilities to enhance campaigns.

"The best thing about a Guided Tour is what is in the name of the program. We are here to guide media and marketing efforts as an extension of our partners' teams," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"Our strategists work alongside customers to ensure that they are the ones who are in control of the direction of their campaigns. Our team works to optimize said campaigns to maximize results and reach. When they provide the story, we provide the connection."

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in the industry.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

