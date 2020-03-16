Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC) ("the Company"), who controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area. CEO of the Company, David Beling, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent projects and developments. "The big highlight is that we raised $2.0 million Canadian, mainly on the Canadian Stock Exchange, and that provides funding for us to do an initial drill program and further advance other project development work," shared Beling. "As you know, we got listed on the CSE in Canada in September, and that really set the stage for getting that financing," he added, noting that the Company plans to use the funds for drilling priority holes and additional metallurgical sampling and testing.

"We've had tremendous success using high-pressure grinding rolls to increase heap leach recoveries," said Beling. "We plan to do some more of that," he added.

Jolly then asked about the permitting process required for the Company's drill sites located in the Bullfrog Mine area of Beatty, Nevada. "I think Nevada is a very good venue," said Beling, adding that Nevada is supportive of companies that help commerce and employment thrive.

"What are your plans going forward here in 2020?" asked Jolly. "We are about ready to start on an archaeological survey that we need to do on the Barrick lands as part of the agreement we have," explained Beling. "Once we get that completed, which should be by early next week, then we can engage site preparation and drilling contractors," said Beling. "We intend to mobilize in mid to late April, and hopefully we'll be drilling by early May," he continued, adding that the drilling program is expected to last two months. "It's an ambitious program, it's fully permitted and funded."

To close the interview, Beling encouraged investors interested in the gold sector to check out the Company and its flagship project. "We're undervalued. We have a deposit with established resources, plus exciting exploration potential," said Beling. "We basically have all of the ingredients to serve as a good investment opportunity."

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling beginning in 1989 and closing in early 1999 when the gold price was under $300/ounce.

The large data base obtained from Barrick includes detailed information on 155 miles of drilling in the Bullfrog area. An independent 43-101 report prepared in mid-2017 estimated mineralization at 624,000 ounces at 0.7 g/tonne gold within expanded pit plans on the Company's lands based on a gold price of $1,200 and heap leaching. An annual production rate of at least 60,000 ounces is currently envisioned by management.

Much additional technical and corporate information may be sourced at www.bullfroggold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the

United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company and those preceded by or that include the words "believes," "expects," "given," "targets," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "forecasts" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking information in this press release includes but is not limited to statements regarding increased liquidity for the Company's shareholders and the application of metallurgical testing results.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, the Company's ability to successfully maintain its listings, the stability of industry and market costs and trends and the Company's ability to obtain all regulatory approvals required for its planned objectives. Furthermore, by their very nature, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, events, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, those related to: (a) adverse regulatory or legislative changes (b) market conditions, volatility and global economic conditions (c) industry-wide risks (d) the Company's inability to maintain or improve its competitive position and (e) the ability to obtain financing needed to fund the continued development of the Company's business.

We use certain terms in this valuation such as "mineralization" and "mineral inventory estimates" that are not defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101; or recognized under the U.S. SEC Industry Guide 7. The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no resources or reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Additional information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations is disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission.

Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings, which can be obtained from the SEC's website at http:www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Qualified Person

David Beling, P.E. has 55 years of project and corporate experience in the mining industry and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects. Mr. Beling has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical information that forms the basis of the

Company's disclosures, but is not independent of Bullfrog Gold Corp, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options of the Company.

