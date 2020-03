Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of York N. Hsiang, MB. ChB, MHSc, FRCSC, Professor of Vascular Surgery at the University of British Columbia, and Consultant Surgeon at the Vancouver General Hospital, to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").

Born in Taiwan, educated in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada, Dr. Hsiang has diverse interests in vascular biology, vascular engineering and clinical epidemiology. He is the past President of the Chinese-Canadian Medical Society and the Western Vascular Society.

Dr. Hsiang has written or co-written and presented 165 continuing medical education accredited papers to peers at regional, national and international symposia focused on such diverse topics as a pressure-sensing smart stent compatible with angioplasty procedure and its in vivo testing; vascular surgery; advanced venous issues; carotid surgery; and, he presented the Company's blinded results to the 41st annual meeting of the Canadian Society for Vascular Surgery, held September 13-14, 2019.

Dr. Hsiang joins other members of the SAB including Dr. Pierre Leimgruber, MD, FACC, who was appointed during the month of February. Dr. Leimgruber is a specialist in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology, and has worked for 32 years as an interventional cardiologist affiliated with four leading Spokane hospitals.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Hsiang and Dr. Leimgruber to the Scientific Advisor Board," said Thomas Smeenk, President & CEO. "Together with our current SAB members, our directors and management will fully leverage their expertise and advice on matters of strategic direction, clinical trials, open label studies, and questions of interest" he said.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract presentation entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Followup" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Founder

Suite 1150, 707 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6, 905-580-4170

