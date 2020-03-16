Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Provides Statement on COVID-19

ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES STATEMENT ON COVID-19

Abidjan, March 16, 2020 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) places the safety and wellbeing of its employees and contractors as the highest priority. Each of the Company's operations are continuing to manage and respond to coronavirus ("COVID-19") within the framework of the Company's incident management and response plan, which was activated at the outbreak of COVID-19 and has been validated by an epidemiologist special advisor to Endeavour.

A business continuity program is in place to protect employees while ensuring the safe operation of the Company. Since early March, access to all mine sites has been strictly controlled with health screening in place for visitors, employees and contractors and all non-essential travel has been cancelled. The Company has also asked any employee or contractor feeling unwell to stay at home.

On March 14, 2020, Endeavour was informed that an employee at the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso tested positive for COVID-19. The employee experienced mild symptoms hours after arriving at site, following his return from the UK. In line the Company's COVID-19 protocol and procedures, the Burkinabe health authorities were immediately notified, and the employee was placed in quarantine. The small number of people who were in contact with the employee have all been identified and have also been placed in quarantine as part of the preventative measures. As the employee did not show symptoms upon arrival and passed the mandatory health screening, the Company further increased its preventive measures by introducing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for any employees or contractors arriving in Cote d'Ivoire or Burkina Faso.

Endeavour has not witnessed any impact to production or operations at any of its mines or exploration activities. The Company also has sufficient inventory of supplies and equipment, while suppliers have confirmed that placed and forecast orders are intact.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com .

