SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/03/2020) of GBP44.63m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/03/2020) of GBP28.81m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 138.17p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 133.00p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 13/03/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 52547 EQS News ID: 998161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 16, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)