Royal Philips: Philips convenes the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

March 16, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

In addition to the proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend, the agenda of the 2020 AGM includes proposals to appoint Feike Sijbesma and Peter Löscher and re-appoint Neelam Dhawan as members of the Supervisory Board, and proposals regarding the remuneration of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board.

The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam (Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam) on Thursday April 30, 2020, beginning at 14:00 hours CET.

Click here to view the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2019 (which was published on February 25, 2020), the binding nominations, the proposals regarding the remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, and all other documents relevant for the 2020 AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 15213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Leandro Mazzoni

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77222

E-mail: leandro.mazzoni@philips.com

About Royal Philips

