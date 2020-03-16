Dr. Robert Davis Announces Opening of Scholarship Program

The Robert Davis Scholarship Program is offering two scholarships of $1000 to college or university students in North America

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Dr. Robert Davis is launching a scholarship program to support college and university students in North America. The Robert Davis Scholarship Program will offer two scholarships of $1, 000 each.

With over 25 years of experience, Robert Davis has spent his years contributing to various fields of medical technology, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, along with artificial intelligence, fabric tech, agriculture and more. Co-founder of RD Heritage Group, Dr. Robert Davis helps RD Heritage find companies to invest in, then grows those companies through business development, marketing and strategy, primarily in the private sector.

The Robert Davis Scholarship is now launched and will be accepting applicants until May 15th, 2020. The winners will be chosen by May 21st, 2020.

Applicants are required to submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter from their college or university. Applicants will also be required to write and submit a 500-word essay that lists small actions they can perform to make a positive impact on society.

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. College is just the start, life is meant to be an exercise of perpetual learning with unbridled growth of mind, heart and soul." - says Dr. Robert Davis.

For more information, please visit www.robertdavisscholarship.com

About Robert Davis

Robert Davis is a successful entrepreneur and a co-founder of RD Heritage Group, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Manama, Bahrain. He attended the University of Michigan, receiving his Bachelor of Science, third in his class. He went on to the University of Miami School of Medicine and internal residency training at the University of Nevada's Las Vegas School of Medicine. After working as an ER and ambulatory care physician, Dr. Robert Davis made a career change into investments and strategic partnerships. He co-founded RD Heritage Group along with John Dean Harper and Jim Carmichael. RD Heritage invests in real estate, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, energy, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and oil & gas.

Contact:

Dr. Robert Davis

rdavismd@rdheritage.com

SOURCE: Dr. Robert Davis

