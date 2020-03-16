Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - ZA Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or the "Company"), an emerging holding company focused on the acquisition of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential around the world, is pleased to announce www.coronaforcast.com, one of its new online technology platforms. The company has recently seen a large surge in traffic to the online platform since its launch and ZAAG looks to monetize this traffic by helping to serve and protect people Worldwide from the Coronavirus and Covid-19.

A company spokesperson stated, "At www.coronaforecast.com we look to help people Worldwide from this pandemic, supply the online global community with the information and access to find certain test kits, face masks, ancillary medical products online and updates as well as to help mitigate and limit the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and other future viruses.

Corona Forecast System collaborates with international, regional and national information centers to provide timely and accurate information on emerging and evolving issues. Our main objective is to bring together and make accessible in a simple manner the most credible Coronavirus (Covid-19) information and supplies available at the global level from multiple specialized institutions and organizations. Advance knowledge gives one the power to make intelligent and correct decisions on which way is best regarding travel and daily life!

The company wants to help the public by gathering information from across the globe and compiling it in one place so that travelers and the general public can be better informed of everything from airline closures and delays as well as detailed information on the Coronavirus (Covid-19). Our goal is to keep the public informed, and an informed person is a safer person.

ZAAG online internet technology platforms consists of www.coronaforecast.com, www.airportinformation.com, www.airlineinformation.com, www.etajobs.com, www.optional.tv and www.holysafari.com (coming soon).

With these online platforms, it lets ZAAG partake in the ramp up of internet traffic growth, advertising and marketing revenues generated from these technology platforms. This online business platform looks to help ZAAG generate additional revenue and sales from third party businesses, events, services, and information, while being an online global information portal.

ZAAG plans on releasing additional exciting news and details in the very near term. More information can be viewed at http://zaagcorporation.com/ .

As previously announced in 2019, ZAAG Completed its Acquisition of Naples Restaurant, Zen Asian Barbecue. ZAAG is happy to announce this was the first of several acquisitions it looks to complete. As of September 30, 2019, ZAAG had a total of $534,532 in assets. ZAAG has rapidly increased its nine-month revenues year over year from 2018 to 2019. In the nine months ending September 30, 2019 ZAAG had revenues of $837,070 compared to $330,892 for the nine months ending September 30, 2018.

About ZAAG

ZA Group, Inc. is an emerging holding company, targeting the acquisition of undervalued, niche web based, internet, companies and technologies with high growth potential. ZAAG also owns the award-winning restaurant, Zen Asian BBQ ( https://www.eatatzen.com/ ), located in a Naples, Florida.

