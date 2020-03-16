The supercomputer market is expected to grow by USD 22.05 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005487/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supercomputer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Businesses are looking to shift their focus beyond data management to find value from data that can drive informed decisions. The trend of extracting insights from big data is on the rise. This is creating the need for better computing infrastructure. Big data requires computing systems that can handle data-intensive workloads. Supercomputers, with their large storage and high processing capabilities, are ideal for processing large volumes of data. This can be witnessed in the financial services industry, where companies, such as PayPal, have resorted to buying cluster supercomputers over the last two to three years. Thus, the increasing utilization of big data analytics is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41593

As per Technavio, the growing use of the cloud will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Supercomputer Market: Growing Use of the Cloud

Supercomputing centers are increasingly using the cloud to manage workloads. At present, parallel applications that do not require very specific architecture are being run using the cloud. However, more sophisticated applications are likely to be run on the cloud as time progresses. In keeping with this development, Cray struck a partnership with Microsoft. The partnership allows Cray access to Microsoft's Azure customer base, with the potential to provide better growth for the company. Cray is offering dedicated Cray XC and CS-Storm supercomputers inside the Azure platform, as a part of the partnership. This allows customers to run their HPC and AI applications alongside their other cloud workloads. The automotive, financial services, and life sciences sectors are expected to show an increased interest in using cloud services for supercomputers. Thus, the growing use of the cloud is a key trend in which is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increasing focus on energy-efficient supercomputing, and the development of smart cities using supercomputers will have a positive impact on the growth of the supercomputer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Supercomputer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the supercomputer market by end-user (government entities, scientific research and academic institutions and commercial industries), OS (Linux, UNIX, Mixed and Windows), processor type (Intel, IBM (Power), AMD and Others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The APAC region led the supercomputer market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to an increase in the number of data centers in the region and improving infrastructure.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user

Government entities

Scientific research and academic institutions

Commercial industries

OS

Linux

UNIX

Mixed

Windows

Processor Type

Intel

IBM (Power)

AMD

Others

Geographic Segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005487/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/