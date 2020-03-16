GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Lindsay Guion and his Advisory Board Expands GMUSIC+

Lindsay Guion, Founder and CEO of GUION PARTNERS, assumed leadership of GMUSIC+ in 2017 and has since expanded the business to work with a variety of artists across the world

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Lindsay Guion, an award-winning film + music producer and the Founder of GUION PARTNERS, is proud to have expanded GMUSIC+ to where it is today. Lindsay Guion is the current CEO of GMUSIC GROUP. The company was founded in 2005 and has since become a 360 marketing + management company for emerging and established artists.

With 20 years of experience in the music industry, Lindsay Guion works with many high-profile clients from the entertainment, media, technology, and sports sectors.

Under Lindsay Guion's leadership, GMUSIC+ has established itself as a premier global destination for established artists and emerging talent seeking to promote their unique music. Offering clients a wide range of partnerships, GMUSIC+ also maintains strong relationships with other major recording labels, publishing companies, streaming services, touring agencies, film studios, and more.

Lindsay Guion recognizes the role that emerging technologies play in the entertainment industry and has structured GMUSIC+ to help artists find success through every possible revenue stream. In 2005, GMUSIC+ became one of the first music companies to begin aggressively building an array of music-based services to help artists enhance the growth of their careers.

Today, GMUSIC+ works with artists in the areas of artist management, merchandising, touring, fan clubs, VIP ticketing, sponsorships and brand endorsements, among other music-related businesses. At a time of fundamental change in the music business, Lindsay Guion believes these broader activities strategically position GMUSIC+ for growth.

"At GMUSIC+ our artists are at the center of everything we do. Our 360 strategy is based on a desire to be more fully aligned with our artists in every facet of their careers," says Lindsay Guion.

"Establishing artist services capabilities has allowed us to broaden the conventional artist relationship to one that more fully supports the artists on our roster. By expanding the range of resources we offer, we create closer and more fruitful partnerships centered around long-term artist development."

In developing its artists, GMUSIC+ has both built and expanded in-house capabilities and expertise and has acquired a number of existing artist services companies, including operations in the U.S., U.K., Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, Finland, Sweden, and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://gmusic.biz , guionpartners.com, or lindsayguion.com

About Lindsay Guion

Lindsay Guion?is a prominent film and record producer and has been influential to many aspiring artists throughout his 20-year career in the industry. Having worked closely with many Grammy award-winning artists, Lindsay utilizes expertise to recognize new talent. As an influencer, entrepreneur, executive, and entertainment professional, he brings a unique perspective to every one of his projects.

