Aon Plc - Doc re Form 8.1

PR Newswire

London, March 16

Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback

LONDON, March 16, 2020 -- Aon plc issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

  1. KEYINFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Aon plc
Company dealt inAon plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share
Dateofdealing13 March 2020
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
  1. Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback71,444$168.62 to $181.01
  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g.CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Productname,
e.g.calloption		Writing,selling,purchasing,varying etc.Numberofsecuritiestowhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7)ExercisepriceType,e.g.American,European etc.ExpirydateOptionmoneypaid/receivedper unit (Note 5)
  1. Exercising
Product name,
e.g.calloption		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPriceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap11

4.OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO

Date of disclosure16 March 2020
ContactnameLeslie Follmer
Telephonenumber312-381-3310
Nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichactinginconcertAon plc
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusAon plc
