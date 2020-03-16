Web Presence: Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh a True Woman of God

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh is many things, CEO, International speaker, educator, and author. But above all, she is a woman of God. The CEO of Destiny Enterprises and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh, Apostle, Prophetess, Evangelist, and God-appointed Bishop, has devoted her life to helping others find faith in God and partake of His infinite wisdom, forgiveness, and love.

As the Bible says in John 5:4, "For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world-our faith."

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, based in Pittsburgh, has traveled around the United States and the globe to deliver her 5-Fold Ministry and message of hope, empowerment, and deliverance. Through God, she teaches, all things are possible. To achieve one's highest self, the first step is to surrender wholly to God and trust in his divine plan.

"When God orders a sudden modulation in your life, know that increase and promotion is nigh," Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh said. "Transition must take place for transformation to evolve comprehensively."

"Dr. Dickey's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ - ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them," a Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. spokesperson said.

In addition to national and international speaking events, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh, who is sometimes referred to as the Clarion Sound of the Trumpet or Voice with a Vision, shares her wisdom through print and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast.

"The anointed, life-changing messages of Dr. Dickey are designed to shape the people of God with the proper preparation, empowerment, and equipment for their Godly Kingdom Purposes," the spokesperson added.

As author Joyce Meyer said, "A spiritually mature woman will be the first to do what is right even if nobody else is doing so. We live for God and not for man. We live to please the Lord."

Learn more about Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of PIttsburgh and her message of hope via her website: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/bishop-tracie-dickey/

