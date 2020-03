PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA plans to close 15 vehicle production sites in Europe until March 27 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.



The site management teams will implement the site closure procedures locally, which will be done in coordination with the social partners.



Groupe PSA remind that until then, compliance with the barrier measures, going beyond the recommendations of the health authorities on the sites, are the best protection to prevent the spread of the virus.



