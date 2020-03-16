SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latestachieving significant cost savings by proactively managing the procurement expenditure for a food and beverage firm.

Project background

The company wanted to reduce costs in the wake of a declining economic landscape. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze the portfolio of procurement and sourcing expenditures to determine the best levers that could reduce maverick spend.

They also wanted to gauge new procurement cost management opportunities by centralizing all their sourcing and procurement operations.

Interested in gaining comprehensive insights?

"Food and beverage companies are increasingly turning to category management to increase their brand awareness, drive strategic value and improve business growth," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a food and beverage company in the US - analyzed the external supply market and developed a successful category management strategy. The solution offered helped them to:

Proactively manage procurement expenditure.

Improve supplier relationships and risk management.

Are you looking for insights to devise an effective category management strategy?

Outcome: The customized solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to gain comprehensive insights into the key factors impacting the category strategies. This enabled the client to capture initial savings and sustain them over time. The detailed analysis of end-to-end procurement processes helped the client to develop a framework to monitor category strategies and focus on buying-channel optimization to monitor contract utilization and compliance.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a food and beverage company to better manage procurement expenditure

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

