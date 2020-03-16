ASSA ABLOY's Annual Report has Been Published

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2019 and its Sustainability Report 2019. Both reports can be found on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com.



For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Investor Relations Officer, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 73

Ann Holmberg, Group Communications, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 54



This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 15.00 CET on 16 March 2020.





About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

