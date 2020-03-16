Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its recent collections analytics engagement. This success story that highlights how they helped a multinational bank to gain better visibility into collections probability and better plan collection strategies to drive outcomes.

Bridging the narrowing gap between operational excellence and value proposition, we bring innovative banking collections analytics solutions to the market to help our clients scale their operations and improve customer experience across touchpoints.

Quantzig's Collections Analytics Engagement Overview

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome The client- a leading bank in the US wanted us to analyze setup the collections analysis framework to evaluate the effectiveness of its initiatives. We adopted a well-rounded, comprehensive approach that resulted in the development of a statistical model for profiling and segmenting customers based on their risk profiles. Using collection analytics, the bank improved collection rate, reduced the cost of collections operations and enhanced customer satisfaction.

According to the advanced BFSI analytics experts at Quantzig, "Leveraging collections analytics can help strengthen your collections strategy and drive outcomes by adopting a more effective and holistic approach that ensures uninterrupted cash flow."

To thrive in the complex banking and financial services industry, data must be converted into actionable insight, to be able to respond in real-time to behavioral changes in the customer mindset or to proactively respond to threats. Banking and financial services providers today realize that effective receivables management holds the key to maintaining constant cash flow. We understand the various problems that banks face while lending, and how inconsistent cash flow can hamper the future of a company. To address this issue, we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of advanced collections analytics solutions that can help you make critical business decisions.

Quantzig's BFSI Analytics Solutions Include:

Risk detection

Pattern recognition

KYC analytics

Portfolio monitoring

Collections analytics

Customer loyalty analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

