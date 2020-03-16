Solei Systems, Inc.: CareClix Now Offering COVID-19 Testing Kits

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOLI) announces that its subsidiary, CareClix, Inc., an industry leader in telemedicine, is now providing screening and testing for Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to patients in the comfort and safety of their own home.

CareClix has partnered with medical laboratories nationwide including community testing centers. Our partnered laboratories can ship COVID-19 testing kits to your residence within 24 hours. Patients can provide a small sample and return the sample for next day diagnostic testing. Once the kit has been received by the laboratory and processed, the results will be available within the same day.

"Telemedicine was designed for this type of immediate patient care," states CareClix CEO, Dr. John Korangy. "Our physicians, who follow the CDC recommendations, will perform consultations which include medical, travel history, along with signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19."

Dr. Korangy adds, "Telemedicine has grown tremendously. In unfortunate situations like COVID-19, telemedicine has great value. You can access a provider, and see them remotely, through either video consult or telephone consult. Through an observational consultation, the provider can access the patient and help guide them on the best next appropriate steps--this may include staying at home and being managed the way you would with any other infection, or may require an in-person physician, or emergency room visit. Telemedicine allow the potentially infected patient to stay at home which I believe is the ideal way to avoid the risk unnecessary exposure for all concerned--the patients, the care providers, and everyone in the community."

Our telemedicine solutions help healthcare workers and first responders have the tools to best handle this crisis. CareClix' physician network can be accessed by PC, mobile platform or phone. CareClix.is urging everyone who is considered high priority, high risk, or symptomatic to begin the testing process by calling 855-CARECLX (855.277.3259) or download the CareClix app from the Apple Store or Google Play and use "covid" as your Clinic ID. Or visit the website www.careclix.com /covid19 and follow the instructions for creating your account. CareClix's healthcare providers are standing by to connect virtually with the general public to assess their needs and concerns.

About CareClix: CareClix is a leading virtual healthcare solution company that provides software applications coupled with medical services enabling patients to receive care anytime at anyplace. CareClix's suite of services is revolutionizing the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. Trusted by some of the best names in healthcare, CareClix has an established track record of success partnering with organizations and customers. More than 10 million individuals in the U.S. in over 60 countries are currently utilizing CareClix's services. CareClix Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

