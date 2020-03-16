The global printing inks market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005477/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printing Inks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Water-borne printing inks have lower VOC levels and hazardous air pollutants which make them less toxic and less flammable. They provide excellent adhesion and exhibit good resistance to heat and abrasion. Also, waterborne printing inks do not require additional additives, thinners or hardeners, and are cost-effective compared to solvent-borne coatings. Many such advantages are encouraging end-users to opt for water-borne printing inks. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global printing inks market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40076

As per Technavio, the rising demand for bio-based printing inks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Printing Inks Market: Rising Demand for Bio-Based Printing Inks

End-users across industries such as packaging, publishing, and printing paper are exhibiting strong demand for eco-friendly printing inks. This is compelling major market vendors to use bio-based raw materials such as soy, palm, and other vegetable oils to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional petroleum-based inks. The use of such raw materials is also helping printing ink manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable products with low VOC emissions. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global printing inks market during the forecast period.

"New product development and the increasing demand for UV-curable printing inks will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Printing Inks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global printing inks market by type (lithographic inks, gravure inks, flexographic inks, digital inks, and others), end-users (packaging, publishing and commercial printing, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the proliferation of e-commerce companies in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005477/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/