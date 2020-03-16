Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market penetration engagement for a wind turbine manufacturer. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market penetration analysis helped the Canadian wind turbine manufacturing firm to shift installation schedules to minimize quarterly peaks, prepare wind-farm sites to accept early deliveries, and reduce demand shortfall by 22%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005551/en/

Infiniti Helped a Canadian Wind Turbine Manufacturer Reduce Demand Shortfall by 22% with Market Penetration Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business Challenge: The increasing demand for transportation capacity made it difficult for the company's transportation segment to effectively ship components to end-users. This subsequently increased the likelihood of higher costs, missed deadlines, and lost production. To tackle these challenges and reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions, they wanted to prioritize shipments to the most efficient sites, shift installation schedules, and innovate equipment designs. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market penetration solution.

Infiniti helps companies in the wind turbine manufacturing market to keep up with market changes and make strategic business decisions by leveraging the power of data. RFP for more insights.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market penetration engagement, competitive intelligence analysis, market opportunity assessment, and technology assessment. Besides, an assessment of the top wind turbine manufacturers' offerings, new business strategies, and market position was done to help the client identify areas where they performed well or lagged in comparison to their key competitors.

Business impact of the market penetration engagement for the wind turbine manufacturer:

Reduced operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions by adopting innovative technologies and processes

Efficiently managed the supply and demand requirements

Reduced the likelihood of higher costs, missed deadlines, and lost production

Investigated optimized designs, lighter materials, and more efficient manufacturing processes to enhance the company's production efficiency.

Invested into new protective coating technologies and improved erosion resistance by up to 20 times

Prioritized shipments and established forward storage sites to pre-position component inventories

Reduced the demand shortfall by 22%

You may also like to read some of our recent market penetration solution success stories:

A Medical Laser Systems Market Client Enhanced Market Share by 37% with Market Penetration Strategy

Market Penetration Strategy for a European Luxury Beauty and Personal Care Brand

Infiniti's Penetration Pricing Strategy Helped a Consumer Electronics Company Achieve 22% Increase in Market Share

Want to know how our services can help companies in the wind turbine manufacturing market strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005551/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us