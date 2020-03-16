The global butyl rubber market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005501/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Butyl Rubber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Synthetic rubber finds a large number of applications in end-user industries such as packaging and healthcare. This is due to their superior resistance to heat, resistance to abrasion, and slow aging characteristics. Also, the rise in the adoption of cars and commercial vehicles has significantly increased the demand for synthetic rubber. Besides, the fluctuation in the prices of natural rubber is compelling end-users to increase their preference for synthetic rubber. These factors are driving the growth of the global butyl rubber market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40176

As per Technavio, the increasing demand from the medical and healthcare sector will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Increasing Demand from Medical and Healthcare Sector

Proteins present in natural rubber can cause allergic reactions. Hence, end-users in the medical and healthcare industry are increasing the use of butyl rubber in various applications. Butyl rubber is non-allergic, odorless, and does not undergo discoloration. It also exhibits certain distinctive properties that include low tensile set properties, high resilience, and high elongation. With the growing global population, the demand for medical and healthcare products made of butyl rubber will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"In addition growing demand from tire industry and rapid industrialization in emerging countries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global butyl rubber marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (tire, medical application, adhesives and sealants, and others).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to witness maximum incremental growth due to the rising adoption of automobiles in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005501/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/