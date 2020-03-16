Anzeige
Montag, 16.03.2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 16

16 March 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAndrew Fisher
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusDirector and Chairman
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of shares in the name of Sally Fisher, a person closely associated with the Director on his behalf.
c)Dates, prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
13 March 2020GBP5.34010,000GBP53,400
16 March 2020GBP4.84510,000GBP48,450
d)Place of transactionsLondon, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

Email: CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

