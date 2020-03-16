RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 16
16 March 2020
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andrew Fisher
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chairman
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of shares in the name of Sally Fisher, a person closely associated with the Director on his behalf.
|c)
|Dates, prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|13 March 2020
|GBP5.340
|10,000
|GBP53,400
|16 March 2020
|GBP4.845
|10,000
|GBP48,450
|d)
|Place of transactions
|London, UK
Name and contact details for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Email: CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
