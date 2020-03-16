Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) company, and pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, and the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB) at Thomas Jefferson University, a leading center of excellence providing advanced training to the bioprocessing industry, today announced that Gyrolab xPlore immunoassay system from Gyros Protein Technologies will be integrated into JIB's curriculum. JIB's industry training programs will also benefit from the technology to accelerate the generation of biologics for preclinical development.

Students at JIB will get hands-on experience with the Gyrolab immunoassay system and ready-to-use kits, to gain enhanced industry skills, working with cutting-edge technologies that streamline and advance biologics development. Gyrolab systems and kits will be incorporated into JIB's academic courses, such as its specialist graduate degree and upcoming PhD programs, in addition to its industry training programs that advance the skills and knowledge of scientists, engineers, and technicians who work in process development and biomanufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and biologics.

Gyrolab platforms miniaturize, integrate and automate bioanalytical processes, improving workflow efficiency and reducing risk in bioprocessing. JIB, the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training's (NIBRT) exclusive North American training partner, combines commercial single-use processing equipment with an internationally recognized curriculum, and is focused on the investment in and training of a new bioprocess engineering workforce and increasing the skills of those in the industry, to support the exponential growth in biopharmaceutical research and development.

Dan Calvo, President of Gyros Protein Technologies AB, said: "While biologics constitute more than 40% of the pharmaceutical industry pipeline, only a few places around the world are dedicated to training the workforce to meet this demand. We are looking forward to working with JIB, a leading specialized training institute in the industry, to integrate Gyrolab technologies within their training programs."

Dr Parviz Shamlou, Executive Director, Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing, commented: "It is essential our courses offer students the opportunity to train using technologies at the leading edge of the field. Real world experience of the Gyrolab platform and kits enable our researchers to graduate with advanced skills that add value in the biopharma industry."

https://www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005574/en/

Contacts:

Katie Odgaard

Zyme Communications

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947

Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com