Issuer Information Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. Org. no: 4710080280 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CB 25 ISIN code IS0000031821 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R FISN númer LANDSBANKINN HF/3.4 BD 20250917 Bonds/bills: Bonds Total issued amount 3,020,000,000 Total amount previously issued 0 Amount issued at this time 3,020,000,000 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Bullet, one principal payment at maturity Amortization type, if other N/A Currency ISK Currency, if other N/A Issue date 17.3.2020 First ordinary installment date 17.9.2025 Total number of installments 1 Installment frequency 1 Maturity date 17.9.2025 Interest rate 3.4% and 3.9% from Maturity Date to Extended Maturity Date Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A Floating interest rate, if other N/A Premium N/A Simple/compound interest Simple Simple/compound, if other N/A Day count convention Other Day count convention, if other 30/360 Interest from date 17.3.2020 First ordinary coupon date 17.9.2020 Coupon frequency 1 Total number of coupon payments 6 or 9 with the possibility of Extended Maturity If irregular cash flow, then how N/A Dirty price / clean price Clean price If payment date is a bank holiday, No does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed No Name of index N/A Daily index or monthly index N/A Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A Base index value N/A Index base date N/A Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating agency, date) No Additional information Possible extended final maturity date to 17 September 2028. Interest rate 3.9% from Maturity Date to Extended Maturity Date. Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository NASDAQ CSD Iceland Date of Application for Admission to March 11, 2020 Trading Date of Approval of Application for March 13, 2020 Admission to Trading Date of admission to trading March 17, 2020 Trading code (Ticker) LBANK_CB_25 Instrument subtype Mortgage Bond Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS Static volatility guards No Dynamic volatility guards No MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond Country Code IS