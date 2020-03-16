The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US is poised to grow by USD 955.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries that require IONM. In addition, the rising adoption of remote IONM is anticipated to boost the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US.

The number of high-risk surgeries such as cardiovascular procedure, musculoskeletal, and spinal is increasing. Many people in the US, suffering from this condition experience severe long-term pain and disabilities. In addition, patients suffering from cervical or neck pain and lumbar or low back pain require medical attention. IONM are extensively used by surgeons because these medical conditions are often associated with neurological complications. For instance, surgeons use IONM while performing spine surgery because it allows the early identification of electrophysiologic changes. It is also used to identify hemodynamic and other abnormalities. Thus, the increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Companies in the US:

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC operates the business under the Services segment. The company offers various services including motor strip mapping, cranial nerve monitoring, pedicle screw stimulations, and more. It also offers intraoperative neuromonitoring for performing neuro-surgical and other procedures.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc. offers products through the following business units: EEG, EMG, IONM, Sleep, CADLINK, and Electrodes and accessories. The company offers Cascade IOMAX, Cascade PRO, Arc Alterna, and Arc Essentia.

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

Computational Diagnostics Inc. operates under various business segments, namely NeuroNet and Services. The company offers NeuroNet VII, NN600, and NN650. NN650 is a durable and easy to use IOM system, whereas, NN600 is a portable multi-modality capable system.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC offers products through the Services business segment. The company offers neuroscience services such as remote professional interpretation services, neurotelemetry/cEEG services, and intraoperative neuromonitoring services.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers NIM-RESPONSE 3.0, BIS Complete 2-Channel Monitor, BIS Complete 4-Channel Monitor, and NIM-Neuro 3.0.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Insourced IONM

Outsourced IONM

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Orthopedic and neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular surgeries

ENT surgeries

Other surgeries

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Methodology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Evoked potential (EP) monitoring

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASG)

Other end-users

