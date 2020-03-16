Anzeige
Montag, 16.03.2020

16.03.2020
SKF Annual General Meeting - Precautionary Measures Because of Covid-19

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the current spread of the Covid-19 virus, SKF is making the following changes to its Annual General Meeting on 26 March:

  • The Annual General Meeting will start as planned at 13:00. The doors will be open from 12:15 and not 11:00 as previously announced.
  • No food will be served
  • The tour of SKF's factory is cancelled.
  • The overall duration of the Annual General Meeting will be kept to a minimum by limiting the number and/or durations of speeches. The speech by the President will be significantly shortened but a longer recorded video with the President will be posted on SKF's IR website after the Annual General Meeting.

The registrar Computershare is offering shareholders an opportunity to appoint Computershare to vote on their behalf. For more information about this opportunity, please contact Computershare at telephone +46-8-518-01-554 or by e-mail info@computershare.se.

Any additional information regarding the Annual General Meeting will be provided on the company's website, www.skf.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-annual-general-meeting---precautionary-measures-because-of-covid-19,c3060735

