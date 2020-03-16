The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 16
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 13 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 13 March 2020 80.06p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 78.35p per ordinary share
16 March 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45