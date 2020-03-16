Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: On Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda 16-March-2020 / 18:28 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. STATEMENT of the Material Fact "?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda" 1. General information 1.1 Full Sberbank of Russia company name of the issuer 1.2 Short Sberbank company name of the issuer 1.3 Location Russian Federation, Moscow of the issuer 1.4 OGRN 1027700132195 (Primary State Registra tion Number) of the issuer 1.5 INN 7707083893 (Taxpaye r Identifi cation Number) of the issuer 1.6 Unique 1481? code assigned by the registra tion authorit y to the issuer 1.7 Websites http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=3043 used by , www.sberbank.com [1] the issuer to disclose informat ion 1.8 Date of 16 March 2020 the reported event (materia l fact) (if applicab le) 2. Contents of the Statement 2.1 Date of 16 March 2020 the decision by the Chairman of the Supervis ory Board on holding the meeting of the Supervis ory Board 2.2 Date of 17 March 2020 the meeting of the Supervis ory Board 2.3 Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1. Approval of annual accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for 2019. 2. On Sberbank's IFRS consolidated financial statements. 3. On review of the Sberbank Group Risk Report for 2019 4. Review of matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank: 4.1. Review of proposals from Sberbank shareholders on nominating candidates to the Supervisory Board for election at the Sberbank Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2019 performance. 4.2. On convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance. 4.3. Preliminary approval of the Annual Report of Sberbank for 2019, which includes the report on related-party transactions made by the Sberbank in 2019. 4.4. Distribution of profits of Sberbank and recommendations on the amount of dividends payable for 2019. 4.5. On the date on which persons entitled to dividends are determined. 4.6. Report on a related-party transaction. 4.7. Approval of the form and text of voting ballots to be used at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance. 4.8. Finalization of the list of information (materials) provided for review to the persons with the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance, and the procedure for providing such information. 5. Analysis of the structure of Sberbank's investors base, assessment of Sberbank's perception in 2019 and interim report on the performance of the Committee for Minority Shareholder Relations of Sberbank. 6. On corporate culture development at Sberbank. 7. On ecosystem metrics. 8. Miscellaneous. 3. Signature Managing Director - Head of the Corporate Secretary Service of Sberbank (under Power of Attorney No. 887-D dated 16 September 2019) B. Zlatkis 16 March 2020 L.S. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 52574 EQS News ID: 998349 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e4e083fcc465f2d5e11107e786437d1&application_id=998349&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)