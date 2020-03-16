Household Worker Coalition Announces Campaign to Promote Fair and Legal Pay

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / A coalition of seven domestic employee advocates groups, including both non-profit and for-profit organizations, has announced a campaign to achieve fair and legal pay for employees, some among the lowest paid in the nation. The category includes nannies, private senior care aides, cooks, housekeepers, and other household workers who despite laws often do not receive overtime, sick pay, or even minimum wage. The coalition aims to educate the public to circumstances surrounding vital and often difficult work performed by employees in home settings where they may not receive the benefits to which they are entitled which are enjoyed by the vast majority of other workers in the U.S. It includes The International Nanny Association, The Association of Premier Nanny Agencies, The US Nanny Association, HomeWork Solutions, Care.com/HomePay, International Nanny Training Day, and Nannypalooza.

A 2017 study by the International Nanny Association of employer compliance with federal and state tax regulations found a compliance rate of only 5.3 percent, according to former nanny and domestic worker advocate Rachel Lawrence. "Without fair and legal pay, nannies and other domestic workers in the U.S. miss out on benefits like Social Security and Medicare, unemployment insurance, workers compensation insurance, and the ability verify their income and build credit, all of which are essential for a solid financial future. Families employing these individuals should pay employment taxes, including Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) and unemployment taxes, and provide workers compensation insurance where required by state law," she said.

The coalition initiative, Fair and Legal Pay for Household Workers, offers resources on its newly launched web site, www.fairandlegalpay.com, including laws governing domestic workers, a sample nanny contract, a link to the U.S. Department of Labor household workers guide, and more. State and local governments and even the U.S. Congress have become leaders in the effort to protect household workers. For instance, California offers some benefits to domestic workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, while other states do not. At least seven states and even two cities, have adopted domestic workers' rights legislation, while a federal version, cosponsored by Representative Pramila Jayapal and Senator Kamala Harris, has not seen much movement. Failure to provide required employment benefits to workers can result in criminal prosecution under tax laws. Last year Au pairs filed a civil class action lawsuit seeking to have their rights recognized and won the first round in a Massachusetts court.

The Fair and Legal Pay movement is a passionate call to support all Household Workers (nannies, senior caregivers, housekeepers, and others) in their right to not only earn a living wage, but also for them to garnering the respect they deserve, as an employee in their chosen profession. With this comes the eligibility to receive the same protections any other employee receives: unemployment, social security, verifiable income (for housing, credit, and large purchases), as well as access to government mandated protections such as overtime pay and time off where applicable.

