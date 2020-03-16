Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience's Coronavirus Rapid Test Featured on NBC and Fox News (VIDEOS): 'Englewood Company Says It Can Get COVID-19 Test Results in 2-10 Minutes"; "2-Minute COVID-19 Test Results? Denver-Area Company Wants to Deliver That Pr

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs announced today it was featured on a FOX segment titled: "Englewood company says it can get COVID-19 test results in 2-10 minutes," reported on by affiliated television station in Denver, Colorado, KDVR; and on an NBC segment titled "2-minute COVID-19 test results? Denver-area company wants to deliver that promise," reported on by affiliated television station in Denver, Colorado, KUSA.

To view the video segments in their entirety and to read the articles, please visit the links below:

FOX (VIDEO & Article)

https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/englewood-company-says-it-can-get-covid-19-test-results-in-2-10-minutes/

NBC (VIDEO & Article)

https://www.9news.com/article/news/investigations/2-minute-coronavirus-test/73-dca03a0e-0452-42ba-8fe4-2fe8d8e0ffbe

The video segments and articles note:

Aytu BioScience has partnered with a Hong Kong company to distribute test kits that can provide results in 2-10 minutes.

Aytu BioScience has already ordered 100,000 kits for distribution.

Currently, most Americans are tested for COVID-19 using a nasal swab that produces results in 24 to 48 hours. The COVID-19 rapid test uses a drop of blood from a finger prick to test for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies and takes 2 to 10 minutes.

Statements from the video segments and articles:

"If this can get approved, it would be among the first, if not the first [commercially available rapid test for Covid-19]."

"If the company gets fast-track approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA does have a provision whereby products like this and in times like this can go through emergency use authorization, and we'll pursue that angle."

"If the numbers are accurate, they're actually quite impressive. In 2 to 10 minutes, you can have a blood test that the data suggests has a very high sensitivity and specificity, so it's a relatively good test for detecting COVID-19 infection."

Inquiries from healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions should be directed via email to COVID-19@aytubio.com.

Media inquiries should be directed via email to james@haydenir.com.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist™, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) AcipHex® Sprinkle™, a granule formulation of rabeprazole sodium, a commonly prescribed proton pump inhibitor; (ii) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (iii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iv) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu recently acquired exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test. This coronavirus test is a solid phase immunochromatographic assay used in the rapid, qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in human whole blood, serum or plasma. This point-of-care test has been validated in a 113 patient clinical trial and has received CE marking.

Aytu recently acquired Innovus Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes over thirty-five consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness and respiratory health. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com and visit innovuspharma.com to learn about the company's consumer healthcare products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the regulatory and commercial risks associated with introducing the COVID-19 Rapid Test, effects of the business combination of Aytu and the Commercial Portfolio and the previously announced, but not yet consummated, merger ("Merger") with Innovus Pharmaceuticals, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected, the diversion of management time on Merger-related issues and integration of the Commercial Portfolio, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations the Commercial Portfolio and Innovus with Aytu's existing operations, the failure to obtain the required votes of Innovus' shareholders or Aytu's shareholders to approve the Merger and related matters, the risk that a condition to closing of the Merger may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the Merger might be delayed or not occur at all, the price per share utilized in the formula for the initial $8 million merger consideration in the Merger may not be reflective of the current market price of Aytu's common stock on the closing date, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining or maintaining reimbursement by third-party payors, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact for Investors and Media Inquiries:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

