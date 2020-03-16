Extraordinary General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 March 2020, the extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia resolved to approve the board's resolution of 19 February 2020 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 873,652.64 through the issue of not more than 10,920,658 new shares.

For further details and information on the background and reasons for the new share issue, refer to the company's press release on 19 February 2020.

The information was submitted for publication at 17.00 CET on 16 March 2020.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

About CAN04

The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both ADCC and blockade of IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining first line chemotherapy combination with two different standard regimes in 31 patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and 31 patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (www.clinicaltrials.gov). The phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed a good safety with infusion related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP were decreased with treatment and 9/21 patients had stable disease. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. A phase I trial investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor is planned to start H1 2020.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46-(0)-46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-cantargia-ab--publ-,c3060633

The following files are available for download: