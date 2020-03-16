AKKA Confirms All Its 2019 Objectives
Regulatory News:
AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) will publish the full year 2019 financial results on March 17th at 17h45 CET.
The Group stresses:
That all 2019 objectives have been confirmed during the 2019 revenue announcement on February 6th.
- That they are all in line with the 2019 consensus (operating margin, cash-flows and net debt).
AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.
For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com
Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005652/en/
Contacts:
AKKA
Investor Relations
Dov Levy
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +32(0) 2 712 61 24
dov.levy@akka.eu
Media Relations
Markus Leutert
Group Head of Communications
Tel.: +32(0) 4 96 26 27 55
markus.leutert@akka.eu
FTI Consulting
akka@fticonsulting.com
Media Relations, France
Léa Truchetto
Tel.: +33(0) 1 47 03 68 15