The market is driven by the increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry. In addition, the growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the FMCG logistics market in Europe.

The rising demand for customization and speedy delivery is compelling market players to adopt the latest technologies to reduce lead time and improve operational efficiency. For instance, DHL Group launched its digital freight platform, Saloodo in the UK to connect shippers and transportation service providers over an online platform. Logistics companies are also adopting various strategies such as collaboration, vertical integration, and M&A with vendors and IT companies to enhance their warehouse management services. For instance, in January 2018, Fleet Complete acquired Ecofleet to expand its logistics operations in Europe. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the FMCG logistics market in Europe.

Major Five FMCG Logistics Market Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and freight forwarding, Rental revenues, and Other services. The company offers a wide range of logistics services for FMCG products. Inventory management, order fulfillment, transpiration, and warehousing services are some of the key services offered by the company.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers logistics services such as contract logistics and freight management for FMCG products.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers logistics services such as ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker operates its business through segments such as Contract Logistics, Land Transport, and Others. The company offers logistics services such as contract logistics and land transport.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through segments such as Post eCommerce Parcel, Express, Global forwarding, freight, and Supply chain. The company offers logistics services to transport FMCG goods at both national and international levels through road, air, and sea.

FMCG Logistics Market in Europe Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

VAS

FMCG Logistics Market in Europe Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

