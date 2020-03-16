Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 ISIN: FR0000050809 Ticker-Symbol: OR8 
Stuttgart
16.03.20
15:22 Uhr
91,85 Euro
-21,15
-18,72 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,70
95,30
18:34
93,70
94,15
18:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA91,85-18,72 %