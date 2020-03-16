Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.4098 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21169695 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 52581 EQS News ID: 998503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 16, 2020 13:06 ET (17:06 GMT)