After the management of the Coronavirus (covid-19) epidemic moved to stage 3, the Government ordered the closure of all non-essential public spaces with effect from midnight on Sunday March 15, 2020. Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is obviously complying with this public health decision.

The government order authorizes the continuation of essential retail activities. It has also asked these businesses to take specific measures to ensure the effective availability of products.

These activities include:

Food (all formats, fresh and frozen produce)

- Mobility (vehicle equipment, maintenance, repairs and fuel)

- Information (IT and communications equipment and maintenance)

- Health (pharmacies, drugstores and funeral services)

- Hygiene (laundromats and dry cleaners)

- Press (newspapers and stationery)

- Tobacco

- Construction (hardware and retail construction materials stores)

- Financing (banking and insurance networks)

In this context, access to these stores in Mercialys' shopping centers, and particularly their large food-anchor stores, will continue to be open to the public. However, the general level of activity is being significantly affected by this situation. It is therefore impossible, at this stage, to quantify the impact on the Company's performance and objectives for 2020.

Mercialys would like to confirm that it is fully committed to these arrangements on an operational level, while ensuring the greatest respect for the safety of its employees and its customers. In addition, considering the uncertainty relating to the duration of the current government measures, the Company is already taking appropriate steps to limit its structural costs and its investments. It has also opened active dialogue with all its retailers.

