Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
16.03.20
17:31 Uhr
156,75 Euro
-8,25
-5,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,50
154,83
18:48
153,56
154,50
18:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF156,75-5,00 %