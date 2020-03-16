Technavio has been monitoring the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers and it is poised to grow by USD 2.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005570/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Showa Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The sales of luxury and premium vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sales of luxury and premium vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the marke

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40186

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive aftermarket shock absorbers report covers the following areas:

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Size

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Trends

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Industry Analysis

This study identifies manufacturers' shift toward alternative lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers growth during the next few years.

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers, including some of the vendors such as ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., ITT Inc., Kobe Suspensions and LEACREE (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket shock absorbers growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket shock absorbers vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Market segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Auto component manufacturers shift towards selective alliances

Emergence of additive manufacturing

Manufacturers' shift toward alternative lightweight materials

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corp. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

ITT Inc.

Kobe Suspensions

LEACREE (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Showa Corp.

Tenneco Inc.

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005570/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/