Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.3641 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2012000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 52652 EQS News ID: 998649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

