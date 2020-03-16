Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.8777 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 181000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 52668 EQS News ID: 998683 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)