Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 191.3717 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4936239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 52690 EQS News ID: 998727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)