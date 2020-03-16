Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.8922 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1763183 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 52696 EQS News ID: 998739 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 16, 2020 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)