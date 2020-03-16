Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.1576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1713051 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 52713 EQS News ID: 998773 End of Announcement EQS News Service

